I Looked Through Alix Earle’s Fave Revolve Styles—& These Are The 15 Best

I know I’m not the only one who low-key can’t wait to see what Alix Earle has been up to (a.k.a. binge-watch all of her chaotic but amusing TikToks at the end of each day). There’s something about her personality and way of interacting with fans that just draws you in—even if you have literally nothing in common with her. She’s captured almost all of TikTok, with an army of nearly five million followers, and with that, she’s started trends and launched tried-and-true products into stardom. And if you, too, have been watching her for a little while now, you’ll know she’s a Revolve girlie. She even has a page on the retailer’s site that’s basically a curation of all of her favorite styles. And let me tell you, there are so many gems.

The trends you see her trying on her TikTok are all in one easy-to-shop place for you. Sexy, sparkly dresses for a wild night out? Check. Coastal cowgirl denim and fringe pieces? Check. Garments that are simple yet chic? Check. Her hundreds of Revolve picks are so on-brand, and if I had my choice, I’d pick them all.

Brands that keep showing up in Alix’s never-ending hub page include Camila Coelho, superdown and Lovers and Friends. And you might be surprised to find that a bunch of the 15 options below are actually within budget (they start at a not-so-bad $68).

If you’re getting ready to refresh your wardrobe for spring and summer, copy and paste from Alix’s Revolve page. You’ll be looking like a University of Miami student-TikToker-influencer-party girl-coffee lover in absolutely no time.

Camila Coelho Risa Bikini Top

Alix recently took beach pics in a bikini similar to this one. I don’t know what trend forecasters are saying, but I think bright blue and cobalt blue are on the rise.

Lovers and Friends Bennett Top

The TikToker never shies away from sparkles—whether it’s a mini dress for a G.N.O. or a top for a special occasion. Pair this gorgeous Lovers and Friends number with light-washed denim and heels and you’re ready to go.

superdown Jade Halter Maxi Dress

If you’re getting invited to fancy events 24/7 like Alix, you’re going to need some glitzy dress options. First, Barbiecore isn’t dead. And second, can we talk about this halter neck and slit? Perfection for summer.

superdown Patrece Lace Mini Dress

But if you prefer to stick to neutrals (same), how cute is this mini dress from superdown? The trim. The cutout. The silky material. I want it all.

Song of Style Rory Cami

Alix isn’t afraid to show some skin, and this shimmery top is something I could totally see her rocking IRL. You might not want to wear it to the club, but if you’re going to a low-key event, this is the one.

Raye Blade Bootie

I swear I’ve seen these boots, or similar ones, on Big Al’s TikTok. Regardless, she’s been dressing very coastal cowgirl lately. Bring on all the fringe!

Levi’s 501 Original Short

A lot of the time you’ll find the content creator in denim shorts and a crop top. I mean, what else do you wear when you go to college in sunny, humid Florida? You can’t go wrong with a pair of classic Levi’s shorts.

joolz by Martha Calvo Ami Hoops

Alix always completes her outfits with simple yet chic jewelry, and she typically opts for chunky gold earrings. The Ami Hoops look like they’re straight from her collection.

Lovers and Friends Kade Low Rise Extra Wide Leg

The TikToker is a big fan of wide-leg jeans, and this pair features cute little crystal embellishments and trendy distressing at the knees.

Montce Swim Solo Loops Bikini Top

It seems like glittery, metallic pieces are forever a part of Alix’s everyday uniform. This silver bikini top is beyond breathtaking and needs to go into your cart right this second.

Understated Leather Malboro Cropped Blazer

Miss Earle recently wore a leather jacket with fringe, and it honestly got me wondering if I need a fringe jacket, too. The answer is yes. Check out this super cute cropped leather blazer.

h:ours Mari Bodysuit

I could totally picture Alix wearing this exact outfit for a night out in Miami. The bodysuit just screams going-out staple, and it’s way more than just another plain black option. Peep the little gold-tone hardware accents at the front.

Camila Coelho Jolene Gown

I need this Alix Earle-approved gown. End of discussion. That is all.

Camila Coelho Vicky Pant

Look at the waist cutouts on these trousers! It’s time to seriously spice up your pant game.

More to Come Courtney Halter Neck Mini Dress

All eyes will be on you when you’re sporting this shiny purple mini dress. It looks like the perfect number for dancing the night away with friends or suiting up for a special event.