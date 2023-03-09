Alix Earle Just Dropped Our Dream Collab With Juicy Couture & Forever21

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you follow the reigning queen of TikTok, Alix Earle, you’ll know that she is constantly jumping from a luxurious brand trip, to class, to a college party, to fashion week and back again. Seriously, the girl never slows down. Despite her chaotic schedule, Alix Earle always manages to look put together with her signature makeup routine and easy-going Miami outfits. So when Forever21 announced its new collaboration with Juicy Couture featuring Alix Earle as the face of the collection, it felt like the perfect fit. Alix Earle, Juicy Couture and Forever21 fit so well together because the brand makes sets and tracksuits that work for locations from a pool party to an airplane.

Alix Earle posed in the nostalgic Y2K collection in front of a mansion, poolside and even sprawled out on a convertible—the shoot is a clear nod to the early 2000’s Hollywood era of Juicy Couture and pays homage to Alix Earle’s new era of celebrity.

“I’ve shopped at Forever 21 for as long as I can remember, and it has always been my go-to destination for any fashion occasion, along with having the best price points, which I know my supporters appreciate,” said Alix Earle. “I’m so excited to be part of a festival campaign with two legendary brands like Forever 21 and Juicy Couture.”

The Forever21 collection includes the signature Juicy Couture velour tracksuit but also has other styles like crop tops, halter dresses, skirts, jumpsuits and rompers. Forever21 is carrying the line at an accessible price range, with all items priced under $50. The collection is also size inclusive and will span from sizes S-3X.

Keep scrolling to get a first look at the pieces.

Juicy Couture Cropped Tank Top

This rhinestone tank top is the perfect way to add a little splash of Y2K to your wardrobe. Pair with denim mini shorts and kitten heels to complete the look.

Juicy Couture Rhinestone Jumpsuit

If you live in a warmer climate but love the look of the tracksuit, opt for this jumpsuit instead. The cut-out detail is so cute.

Juicy Couture Velour Sweatpants

This pair of Juicy Couture sweatpants are ultra comfy and come in three bright colors. They’re perfect for wearing to class, to lounge or on a WFH day.

Juicy Couture Halter Top

A terry cloth halter top is just what you need for a pool day. I love that this one has a little flair in the front. It’s available in hot pink, grey or black.

Juicy Couture Velour Tube Top

I saw Alix Earle wearing a Juicy Couture tube top, so I wore a Juicy Couture tube top. I’m totally here for the tube top revival. This one is available in white, fuchsia and blue so you can pick how Barbie-inspired you want your look to be.

Juicy Couture Velour Mini Skirt

You’re going to need a mini skirt to go with your tube top (or bedazzled tank) this one has an adjustable drawstring waist and adorable Juicy embroidery on the side. It comes in a soft shade of lavender or black.