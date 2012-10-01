The A-List: The Royal Suite at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée Now Paris’ Biggest Hotel Suite

The Hôtel Plaza Athénée has just unveiled the refurbished version of its Royal Suite, which is now Paris’ biggest hotel suite, and among the most expensive. Interior designer Marie-Jose Pommereau decorated the suite’s four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two drawing rooms, an office, and separate kitchen in the vein of a lavish Paris apartment. Special touches include furniture dating from the early 18th century, flat screen TVs concealed with mirrors and a steam room and Jacuzzi. The suite is 4,844 square feet (that’s a lot of space to house your entourage or shoe collection), which means its around five times the size of the average Paris apartment. In other words when you check in, why would you bother checking out?

Expect to pay big for the privilege of staying here. Around $26,000 big. And that’s excluding breakfast.

For more information on the Royal Suite visit plaza-athenee.com.