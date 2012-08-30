The A-List: Zaha Hadid Designed Donna Karan Woman Perfume Bottle

Famed architect Zaha Hadid and Donna Karan have collaborated on the perfume bottle for Donna Karan Woman. The bottle Hadid created manages to be both architectural and fluid and is made of ombre charcoal glass. Hadid said, “The bottle’s dark, translucent qualities offer a sense of mystery that awakens our curiosity.”

For those not familiar with Hadid’s work, the Baghdad born architect has completed projects including the BMW Central Building in Leipzig Germany and the London Aquatic Centre designed for the 2012 Olympic games. She has also collaborated with fashion brands including Lacoste and Chanel.

Donna Karan Woman, $85 for 1.7 oz, neimanmarcus.com.