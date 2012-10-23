The A-List: World’s Largest Shoe Store Opens in Dubai

The world’s biggest shoe store has just opened its doors in Dubai. Called the Level Shoe District—because a shoe store that is 96,000 square feet is a district, not a store—the space is stocked with 250 brands and 150,000 styles (truly, if you can’t find what you are looking for here, you probably won’t be able to find it anywhere). The store is also getting certain styles from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Prada and Gucci months before they hit other stores. There is also a Vogue cafe along with a cobbler who makes bespoke shoes on offer.

Previously the title for the biggest shoe store was held by Macy’s, which opened its 39,000 square foot shoe floor earlier this year. We have to admit, Level Shoe District basically sounds like heaven on earth for shoe lovers, and a travel destination unto itself.

Level Shoe District, The Dubai Mall Ground Floor, Doha Street, levelshoedistrict.com.