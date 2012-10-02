The A-List: The Why Yacht, Super Yacht of the Future

The WHY 58×38 yacht was unveiled at the Abu Dhabi Yacht show last month in collaboration between Monaco-based yacht brand Wally and Hermès (yes, that Hermès). The boat is 190 feet long, with 36,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, with enough room for 12 guests and 20 crew members. Other amenities include a spa, library, “beach”, swimming pool, and helipad. Considering that this is the yacht of the future it was designed with sustainability in mind and requires less fuel than other yachts of a similar size and there are even solar panels on the ship.

The price tag is $160 million, you know pocket change for the billionaire class. We’ll take five (Roman Abramovich probably already has).

For more information visit why-yachts.com.