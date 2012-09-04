The A-List: Waterford’s Mixology Collection

Waterford has just debuted a Mixology Collection including tumblers, champagne coupes and decanters. Neon barware? Sign us up! To kick off the collaboration Waterford partnered with Julie Reiner, Beverage Director and Co-Owner of the Flatiron Lounge in New York City and Clover Club in Brooklyn to create four signature cocktails to go along with the glasses. Reiner is adding one to the menu at Clover Club, the Crystal Fall, which will be served in a Waterford crystal glass. It will be available beginning September 22nd.

Reiner shared with us: “The Crystal Fall…features Cognac, sherry, dark rum, apple cider and fresh lemon juice. One sip, and I was ready for the cooler months.”

As for Reiner’s advice on pairing barware with the proper cocktail she shared, “Cocktails are created to go in a specific style of glass. A collins for example is a long drink and needs to be served in a tall glass over ice. An Old-Fashioned is a boozy drink that should be served in a large rocks (also known as old-fashioned) glass…the glass needs to have a good weight to it so that the drinker really feels like they are holding something serious.”

Also, keep in mind, that size matters. “The perfect cocktail glass should not be too large, 5.5 ounces is what I look for,” Reiner says. “In recent years, we have seen many eight to ten ounce glasses which are simply too large. A cocktail should be enjoyed while it is very cold, and these large glasses can’t guarantee that our drink will be at the desired temperature while we drink it.”

Waterford Mixology Champagne Coupes Gift Set (pictured), $350, waterford.com.