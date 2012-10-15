The A-List: Turkish Airlines Business Class Will Make You Never Want to Fly Coach Again



Business class treatment on Turkish Airlines begins long before you even get on the plane. Whisk yourself through the two private security lines (exclusively for business class travelers) and check-in with ease and the admiration of your fellow travelers. Get used to that longing look, the Turkish Airlines International CIP Lounge (pictured below) could be one of the best we have experienced in the world. Arrive at the airport just a little earlier then necessary, as you don’t want to miss out on a single offering. Once inside this eden in the middle of one of Europe’s most trafficked airports and you are immediately greeted with a billiard room and library. Take up a game of pool with a visiting dignitary or international financier and your “stop over” becomes an instant networking opportunity. International delicacies for every palate (and time crunch) await you from a sit-down, prepared meal, to a quick Turkish coffee and a fully stocked bar.



Now for the flight experience. There is a reason Turkish Airlines was voted Europe’s Best Airline by the World Airline Awards in 2011, and a lot of it has to do with the inflight food. A fully uniformed chef is there to make sure your each and every dining desire in the business class cabin is met (want something extra special like a birthday cake or a raw foods meal and you can even pre-order it). So settle into your enormous 180-degree lay-flat seat and barely notice the fact that you have taken off. Start to explore your inflight entertainment system (or should we call it a home theater?) via the 23-inch flat screen at every seat.

When it comes time to order dinner choose carefully between the offerings of that day which could be anything from lamb chops to fresh grouper. Luckily this is only your first meal—you have more coming later. The wine selection, the cheese plate, the dessert cart—you might think you have time traveled back to the 1960s, when flying was actually a luxury experience. Don’t worry, these will be the most difficult decisions you’ll have to make for the next ten hours (Istanbul to JFK). Just sit back, let every care melt away, let every whim be catered to, and rest assured, it doesn’t get much better than this.

