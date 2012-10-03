The A-List: Tom Colicchio Dives Into Hamptons With Topping Rose House

Tom Colicchio opened Gramercy Tavern with Danny Meyer in 1994, his restaurant Craft and its many incarnations followed as did Top Chef fame. Now Colicchio is trying his luck in the tony Hamptons with Topping Rose House, one of the most buzzed about restaurant openings in recent memory. The restaurant, which has just opened (after the summer high season mind you) is housed in a 170-year-old Greek revival mansion and has just 50 seats. The menu emphasizes vegetables over meat with items including roasted peppers and eggplant with grilled lamb and sugar snap peas, wax beans and truffles with striped bass (vegetables are bolded on the menu, not the proteins). The pasta in particular is winning accolades including spaghetti with fresh tomato and bottarga and sweet corn agnolotti with leeks and summer truffles.

Next year Topping Rose House will open its inn with 22 rooms and a pool and spa, which means you’ll be able to order that bottle of wine instead of a glass with dinner considering that beds are just a few feet away.

Topping Rose House, One Bridgehampton—Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, New York, toppingrosehouse.com.