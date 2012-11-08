Sure, vintage wine and champagne is de rigueur, but vintage vodka? That’s why we were so intrigued by the idea behind Karlsson’s “vintage” vodka. The liquor is made from a single variety of potatoes grown on a single farm in a single year. Batch 2009 is made exclusively from Solist potatoes, which Karlsson describes as “Sweden’s most exquisite Virgin New Potato”—possibly the most flowery language we have ever heard associated with a potato, but hey, we’ll go with it. The limited edition bottle is selling for $80, twice the price of Karlsson’s main offering, Karlsson gold. It’s the price you pay to say you are drinking vintage vodka.
Karlsson Batch 2009, $80, karlssonsvodka.com.
The A-List: Everything Tastes Better Vintage, Even Vodka
