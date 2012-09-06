The A-List: Supra’s Falcon Sneakers

Supra’s Falcon sneakers have just hit the shelves and they are already sold-out in half of the sizes available. The Falcon features stitch-through details, a padded foam heel overlay panel and padded mesh lining (if you are a sneaker buff this will mean something to you). The shoe, constructed from full-grain leather is available in leather caramel, white and black.

Considering that Jay-Z has already been spotted wearing the shoes (the perks of being rich and famous is of course getting hot items before they are even released) consider us sold.

While Supra has its roots in skateboarding, the Falcon proves that the brand is moving in a more fashion focused direction going head to head with the likes of Nike and even luxury brands with a strong sneaker presence like Louis Vuitton. Here’s to hoping there is more from where the Falcon came from.

Supra Falcon sneakers, $175, suprafootwear.com.