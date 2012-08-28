The A-List: Stubbs and Wootton For J.Crew

Cult Palm Beach brand Stubbs & Wootton, known for its velvet evening slippers, has teamed up with J.Crew on three evening slippers exclusive to the mass retailer. The three jewel toned pairs are each retailing for $400, and have been produced in La Macha, Spain, like all Stubbs shoes. And while Stubbs are available to both men and women, this collaboration is strictly for the ladies. Stubbs has had a growing presence in the last few years thanks in no small part to famous fans like Kanye West and runway copies from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana.

This isn’t the first time that J.Crew has teamed up with a small brand with a cult appeal. The retailer has collaborated with designers including Pamela Love and Prabal Gurung in the past. It has also offered exclusives from hard to find labels including St. Tropez based K. Jacques and Portland, Maine based Sea Bags.

Stubbs & Wootton For J.Crew jewel toned velvet slippers, $400, jcrew.com.