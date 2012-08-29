The A-List: St. Regis’ Bentley Suite

Starwood’s The St. Regis hotel in New York City is already one of the most luxe hotels around, but it just got even more exclusive thanks to its newly opened Bentley Suite. The guest room is inspired by British carmaker Bentley and includes a black leather tile floor and a sleigh bed made out of the carmaker’s signature burled wood. The best part of the suite has nothing to do with the room at all. Guests staying in the 1,700 square-foot space will have complimentary access to a 2013 Bentley Mulsanne within a 10-block radius of the Fifth Avenue hotel. The car hasn’t yet hit the sales floor, but when it does it will retail for $292,595.

This isn’t the first time this hotel has collaborated with a luxury brand. The hotel also offers Dior and Tiffany suites. In the St. Regis in Florence there is a Bottega Veneta suite designed by Tomas Maier.

The Bentley Suite runs $9,500 per night. For more information visit starwoodhotels.com.