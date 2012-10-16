The A-List: Spend $500,000 to Look Like Dorothy From Oz

It’ll be just a tad late for Halloween, but the blue gingham dress and the white blouse that Judy Garland (aka Dorothy) wore in “The Wizard of Oz” are going up for auction at Julien’s Auction in Beverly Hills. The Adrian-designed costume is part of the “Icons and Idols: Hollywood Legends” sale taking place on November 9 and 10 and its expected to sell for between $400,000 to $600,000. The dress was last sold at Christie’s in 1981.

The dress being sold is the only version seen in the film and the only complete original dress to survive from the 1939 classic film.

The question is, how much would you pay to look like Dorothy? Based on the sale estimate it seems like some folks out there are willing to spend big.

For more information on the auction visit juliensauctions.com.