The A-List: Saint Laurent Opens in Shanghai

Designed in Art Deco style, Saint Laurent Paris has justed debuted a concept store in hotter than hot city Shanghai designed by its Creative Director Hedi Slimane. The debut is part of Slimane’s makeover of the storied French house since taking over as Creative Director earlier this year. He changed the name of the house from Yves Saint Laurent, to Saint Laurent Paris. He is also opening a new range of boutiques everywhere from Paris to Berlin—this Shanghai store is the first in the roll out.

The Shanghai store is 3,200-square-feet and sells both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear lines. It references Art Deco and Union des Artistes Modernes (French Union of Modern Artists) movements. Materials used in the store include black and white marble and raw concrete with gold, silver, mirror and glass accents. Displays were inspired by the 1930s.

Saint Laurent Paris at Reel Department Store, 1600 Nanjing Xi Lu, Shanghai