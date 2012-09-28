The A-List: Rolls-Royce Goes Art Deco

Rolls -Royce has just unveiled Art Deco inspired colorways for its Phantom, Ghost and Drophead models at the Paris Motor Show, paying tribute to the 1925 Paris Exhibition (essentially, where the term Art Deco was born). The Phantom features a glossy piano black stripe and is done up in fame green and arctic white. The Drophead meanwhile is more subdued in powder blue and mother-of-pearl white. The Ghost has a jubilee silver upper and a cobalto blue melting over the sides. The interior uses seashell leather and walnut burr.

Giles Taylor, Design Director Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, “Art Deco was defined by theatre, glamour and a sense of excitement. Working to create contemporary interpretations of these classic themes has been enormously rewarding for everyone in my bespoke design team.”

There is nothing like driving around in a Rolls-Royce in general, but driving around in a powder blue Rolls-Royce has to take the cake. We’ll take four thank you very much.

For more information visit rolls-roycemotorcars.com.