The A-List: Rao’s, New York’s Hardest Reservation, To Open in LA

Plenty of New York City restaurant are difficult to score reservations at (Babbo, Acme among them), but Rao’s is without a doubt the toughest. Each table in the East Harlem standby is “owned” by someone and you really have to know someone to score a table here. Not only is the restaurant a celebrity spot, it is also known as a gangster hangout. Shootings, police coming in to remove mobster Joey Cupcake’s photo off a wall, and the restaurant being burned down in 1995 and then rebuilt have only added to its cache. Once inside you can expect classic Neapolitan Italian cuisine (we can speak from experience, the meatballs are truly heaven).

Rao’s, which also has a tourist friendly location in Las Vegas, is now opening up a location in Los Angeles. Co-owner Frank Pellegrino Sr. is somewhat of an actor himself, having appeared in flicks like Goodfellas and Carlito’s Way, and TV show The Sopranos. We can’t wait to see what the outpost is like, and for that reason are already working on scoring a reservation.