The A-List: Prada’s $4,000 Candy in the Running for Most Expensive Perfume Ever

Prada released its Candy fragrance last year and is following up that debut with a $4,000 deluxe edition. The perfume, with notes of white musk, caramel, and benzoin will come in a super sized bottle that will arrive in a pink leather case.

Dare we add up how much it would cost per spritz of this perfume? We do know this, it would make the perfect trophy for just about any dressing table.

Prada’s Candy deluxe edition will be available at Selfridges from December 3 for a limited time.