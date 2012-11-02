The A-List: Patek Philippe Opens in a Mansion in Shanghai

Luxury watch lovers will tell you there are expensive watches, and then there are Patek Philippes. The privately owned watch band has been increasingly eying growth in China and has just opened up shop in a 13,000 square-foot space that was formerly the residence to the British consul. It took two years for Patek Philippe to restore the mansion located in the historic Bund area. Gerdi Stern (the wife of the President of the company) decorated the space bringing in furniture from Switzerland, France, and Italy and paying homage to Napoleon III. Bagues created custom crystal chandeliers for space.

To commemorate the opening, the brand organised a month-long exhibition displaying 22 rare handcrafted objects including a cloisonné enameled Dome table clock, a Dome table clock in hand-engraved Baccarat crystal, a hand-engraved pocket watch and two unique Haute Joaillerie wristwatches. The brand also released a limited edition series of four commemorative watches in platinum celebrating the Year of the Dragon with a cloisonné enameled dial featuring a Dragon motif.

Patek Philippe sells about 55,000 watches per year, and about 40 percent of those are to the Chinese. The watch brand initially opened up shop in Shanghai in 2005, and then Beijing in 2008, but this opening sends a clear message of the importance of China to its growth.