The A-List: Online Pop-Up Store Dedicated to the Bag That Got Carrie Bradshaw Mugged

Fendi’s Baguette bags roared into the public consciousness after their starring role in Sex and the City in the late ’90s and early naughts (yes, the bag was responsible for getting Carrie Bradshaw mugged in one episode). Now the bag is celebrating its 15th anniversary with an online pop-up store featuring the new Baguette collection, re-editions, a Baguette needlepoint embroidery kit and even a DIY package to create your very own Baguette (might we suggest only the very crafty try this at home). We are lusting after the embroidered Baguette with metal sequins, leather mirror discs, wool fringe and crystals ($3,410) and the style exclusive to the online pop-up, a geometric blue and red canvas bag of which only 100 are being produced ($1,260).

Not only are there bags up for grabs, Karl Lagerfeld created sketched interpretations of the Baguette, which have been printed on t-shirts and scarves.

Happy Baguette shopping. Just try not to get mugged, it can be rough out there.

To shop the Fendi Baguette pop-up visit baguette.fendi.com.