The A-List: McLaren’s MP4-12C Spider

So you may be driving around in that hybrid all of your friends peer pressured you into buying, but that doesn’t mean you don’t spend your nights dreaming of that perfect red convertible to race around in. McLaren’s 2013 Mp4-12C Spider fits the bill and then some. It can climb to 62 mph from a stand still in just 3.1 seconds—its power comes from a 616-horsepower 3.8 liter twin-turbo V8 engine.

This is McLaren’s convertible version of its MP4-12C, and its retractable hard top takes around 17 seconds to put up or down (the company has even released a video highlighting this). The car also comes complete with a power wind deflector that can be raised behind the seats (hey, protecting that blowout is important, even if you are racing around). The car also comes with a vehicle lift which allows it to be raised by 40mm in front and 25mm at the back for improved ground clearance. Bespoke McLaren luggage comes standard. The company is taking orders now, but the US won’t see deliveries until early next year.

McLaren Mp4-12C Spider, starting at $265,700, mclaren.com.