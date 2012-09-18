The A-List: Maison Kitsuné x Pernod Absinthe

Parisian concept store Maison Kitsuné has teamed up with Pernod to create a limited-edition bottle of the first commercially sold absinthe and a capsule collection of clothes. Only 1,805 bottles are being created. Maison Kitsuné co-founders Gildas Loaec and Masaya Kuroki teamed up to create the print which consists of the Kitsuné mascot, a fox, frolicking among florals, which is very well the vision that you could have once you start imbibing this stuff.

Pernod x Maison Kitsuné Absinthe Bottle, $65, colette.fr.