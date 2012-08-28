The A-List: Louis Vuitton’s Haute Maroquinerie Salon



For those in the world for whom an off the rack Louis Vuitton handbag no longer suffices, the luxury brand is now offering a bespoke service. The made-to-order offerings are only available in the Fifth Avenue boutique in New York City in a Peter Marino designed dedicated salon (six other locations exist abroad). Shoppers have the opportunity to peruse leather hides, exotics skins and custom hardware in the space. Over 40,000 possible combinations exist and monogramming loving customers can even emboss their names on the inside of totes—discreet luxury at its best.

Orders are then sent to the label’s workshops in Asnières, France, and take between six-months to a year to be made. A keepsake box and silk pillow come along with the bag for storage upon delivery.

Essentially, now is your chance to get that neon Louis Vuitton bag you’ve been dreaming of all of these years, or whatever other magical, yet to be produced creation, that exists in your imagination. Prices start at $7,000.

Louis Vuitton’s Haute Maroquinerie Salon, 611 Fifth Avenue, New York City, louisvuitton.