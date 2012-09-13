The A-List: Lanvin for Ladurée

To say that we are obsessed with Ladurée macarons would be the understatement of the year (its always our first stop in Paris and we were overjoyed when it landed stateside last year). The famous confectionary company has teamed up with Lanvin’s Alber Elbaz on a stylish new box featuring Elbaz’s signature sketches. The box comes complete with eight macarons that are bubblegum flavored and will arrive in the US on September 28th.

We plan on donning one of Lanvin’s organza cocktails frocks, throwing on some Serge Gainsbourg to set the mood and chowing down on these macarons as soon as we get our hands on them.

Lanvin for Ladurée, $28, laduree.com.