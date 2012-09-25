The A-List: Katie Grand Turns Designer and Collaborates With Hogan

Cult Love magazine editor and super stylist Katie Grand has collaborated on a spring capsule collection for Hogan called the Gang. It’s a tough act to follow Karl Lagerfeld, who has worked with Hogan on four capsule collections previously, but early snapshots of the of the line show that Grand is up to the challenge. The style star tweaked three sneakers from the Hogan archives, a ballerina flat, a leather purse and oval sunglasses, sprucing them up in rainbow colors and with a heart motif that runs through the line. To show off the collaboration, models Alessandra Ambrosio, Saskia de Brauw, Cara Delevingne, Linda Evangelista and Edie Campbell posed for a one off publication shot by Dan Jackson that will be released with the launch.

You will have to wait till January to buy the lust worthy sneakers from the collection (our personal favorite is the multicolor Attractive wedge trainer), but it will clearly be worth the wait.

Visit Hogan.com for more information.