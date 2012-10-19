The A-List: The James Bond Watch

With the arrival of the latest James Bond flick upon us, “Skyfall,” which is debuting in the US in November, Daniel Craig as James Bond is once again setting the standard for guy style everywhere. What’s on his wrist in the movie? The Omega Seasmaster. In celebration, Omega is releasing the Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M “Skyfall” Limited Edition watch. The watch is water resistant to 2,000 feet and features a 42 mm brushed and polished stainless steel case and a matching patented screw-and-pin bracelet with a clasp engraved with “007.”

There are only 5,007 of these watches being produced, and it is available for $6,500. A steal as far as we are concerned if it gets us one step closer to living the Bond life.

Visit omega.com for more information.