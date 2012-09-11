The A-List: Hublot Atelier Courtesy Watch

Hublot’s hottest new watch is marked “Not for Sale” on its dial. That’s because it’s really not for sale. Now, when a Hublot customer leaves their timepiece for a check-up, service or repair they’ll have the bonus of this special Hublot Atelier loaner, free of charge, as a temporary replacement. The courtesy watches are available at Hublot’s 49 boutiques around the world and are made in black composite, with a black rubber strap and a quartz movement. The majority of the watch’s components were developed and made in Switzerland.

The car industry has been doing this for years, but this is an interesting step for a watch brand to take. Hublot’s chief executive Ricardo Guadalupe said in a statement, “With this, [our customer] will remain both physically and emotionally connected to Hublot until his personal timepiece will be returned in perfect condition.”

What we want to know is, what happens when you get too attached to the courtesy watch?

Hublot Atelier watch, not for sale, hublot.com.