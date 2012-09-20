StyleCaster
Share

The A-List: Gucci’s Checker Board Isn’t What You Played as a Kid

What's hot
StyleCaster

The A-List: Gucci’s Checker Board Isn’t What You Played as a Kid

Leah Bourne
by

gucci game board The A List: Guccis Checker Board Isnt What You Played as a KidSomething about fall—the leaves changing, the temperatures dropping, getting to wear layers—makes us want to hibernate at home with close friends for game nights (with a lot of Pinot Noir of course). Enter Gucci’s latest collectible checker board. Let’s just say this is not the checker board that you used to play as a kid. The board is made of dark brown leather and the play pieces are brown and ivory leather stamped with interlocking Gs. The set comes bundled in a dark brown ‘guccissima’ leather case, so it easily travels. And while your average checkers set at Walmart costs about $10, this version runs a whopping $4,350. We’ll take ten.
Gucci Checkers Set, $4,350, gucci.com

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share