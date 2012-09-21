The A-List: Girard-Perregaux’s DLC Titanium Bi-Axial Tourbillon Factors In Gravity

Girard-Perregaux has unveiled a limited-edition version of its bi-axial Tourbillion. The watch features a black DLC-coated titanium case, but this watch is really about technology. Two concentric cages enable the regulating part to make rotations in a multitude of dimensions. The watch even takes into account irregularities caused by gravity. The movement is beautiful to watch, considering it contains over 110 parts. Only eight pieces are going to be made, which means the lucky few who score this watch are going to have serious bragging rights. While there is no word on pricing, similar limited-edition watches released by Girard-Perregaux have run upwards of $500,000.

