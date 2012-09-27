The A-List: Fat Radish Pops Up in Paris in Time for Fashion Week

Fat Radish is one of the hottest restaurants in New York City at the moment, and Ben Towill and Phil Winse who preside over it are two of the hottest entrepreneurs in food. It’s fitting that the duo is opening a pop-up of their Fat Radish in Paris smack dab in the middle of fashion week. Hey, the fashion crowd does need to eat—occasionally. The pop-up is taking place in Marc Grossman’s Marais cafe, Bob’s Kitchen, and is open until October 2nd. Executive chef Nicholas Wilber is sourcing Paris markets daily for fresh produce for the $110 five-course set vegetarian menu being offered, so diners are in for a real treat. Each course is paired with French wine or beer. Menu items to expect include grilled cheese and organic tomato soup, mushroom ceviche, and risotto with kale pesto. Decor in the space includes stacked vegetable crates, communal tables and gingham napkins. In between courses guests will have the opportunity to take photo booth pictures with props and costumes. We wouldn’t be surprised to hear the fashion flock is skipping runway shows to dine here.

The Fat Radish Paris pop-up, 74 Rue des Gravilliers, Paris. Reserve a spot at one of the two nightly seatings by sending an e-mail to reservations@thesportingproject.com.