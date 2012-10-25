The A-List: Evolution of an “It” Bag

Every luxury fashion house worthy of its heritage has a perennial “it” bag to call its own. For Hermès it is of course the Birkin and the Kelly. Chanel has the classic 2.55. And Salvatore Ferragamo has the Sofia. Salvatore Ferragamo introduced its Sofia bag on the runway in Milan for spring 2009. Ever since the bag has quickly taken on “it” status, only furthered when Massimiliano Giornetti took over as Creative Director of the house for fall 2010. Jennifer Aniston carried the bag in “The Bounty Hunter.” Meanwhile Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have mother daughter versions of the bag in pewter that they are regularly spotted by the paparazzi carrying about. What’s really given the bag staying power is that, just like Madonna, it thrives on reinvention—whether in crocodile, astrakhan or color-blocked. Click through the gallery above to see its evolution, and share with us in the comments, what’s your favorite variation?

Visit Salvatore Ferragamo’s newly revamped New York City flagship at 655 Fifth Avenue. For more information visit ferragamo.com.

1 of 5 Salvatore Ferragamo's Sofia bag was introduced on the spring/summer 2009 runway in Milan. This pre-fall 2012 version of the bag is in luxe brown crocodile. Here, a pre-fall 2012 version of the Sofia in python. The Sofia took a seriously luxe turn in astrakan for fall 2012, priced at $3,600. For resort 2013 the bag is getting a fun upgrade. Here, a color-blocked version of the classic. Another version of the Sofia for resort 2013. The bag is slightly elongated and comes complete with metal trim. Next slideshow starts in 10s The Best False Eyelashes for Dramatic Eyes







