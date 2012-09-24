The A-List: On Demand Champagne at the SLS Hotel South Beach

The SLS Hotel South Beach, which opened in June, has introduced what is possibly the best hotel room amenity ever. All guests are given in-room iPads, which provide click of a button dinner reservations at the hotel’s restaurants The Bazaar by José Andrés and Katsuya and access to the hotel concierge (need to print your boarding pass, it’s never been easier). The best feature though is the “Champagne Now” button. Need a rush bottle of champagne in twenty minutes or less while staying at the SLS Hotel South Beach? All you need to do is press a button. And we thought watching on demand reruns of HBO’s Girls was exciting. The hotel is also working on a gin and tonic button, so stay tuned. It’s like the SLS Hotel South Beach heard our call. What do we want? Champagne! When do we want it? Now!

For more information visit sbe.com.