The A-List: A Louis Vuitton Trunk For Your Cricket Gear

Nothing screams luxury quite like showing up to a private jet with a car chock full of Louis Vuitton trunks, and now you have a new trunk to add to your arsenal—one dedicated to holding your cricket gear. Cricket super star Michael Clarke, known as “Pup” to his biggest fans created a custom trunk together with the French house, which also includes special cricket memorabilia donated by Clarke. The trunk, which took eight-months to produce, is selling at Christie’s and is expected to to sell for upwards of $170,000.

Past customs Louis Vuitton trunks have held everything from tea sets, to surgical instruments, to shoes, to cigars, but this is one of our favorite custom options to date. It has enough space for bats, blazers, helmets, gloves and even a holds a Bose sound system. The proceeds will benefit The Sydney Children’s Hospital, so this is guilt free spending at its best.

For more information visit christies.com.