The A-List: Chez André

As if it wasn’t hard enough to get into André Saraiva’s Le Baron, the nightlife guru had to go open an even more exclusive spot. Enter Chez André, a collaboration between Saraiva and another André, hotelier André Balazs. The spot is a pop-up in the basement of Balazs’ latest hotel project, The Standard East Village, and will be open through the month of September.

The likes of Zac Posen, Crystal Renn and Charlotte Free showed up to the opening event on September 7th. The following night the spot, which includes a karaoke band, played host to Prabal Gurung’s after-party. There will be a slew of other fashion week parties in the space, just don’t expect your invite to be forthcoming. Try your luck at the door, and let us know how it goes.

Chez André, 25 Cooper Square, standardhotels.com