The A-List: The Champagne Pool Table

The Belgian brand Fusiontables, in collaboration with famed French champagne house Veuve Clicquot have created branded dining room tables that converts into a billiards table at a moments notice. Only 99 of the tables are being produced, and they come with billiard balls in Veuve Clicquot yellow. Pricing information for the tables have yet to be released, but one thing we know is that this table has to bring champagne fanaticism to a whole new level (not that we aren’t zealots ourselves). The big question is, does the table also come with a case of champagne?

For more information on Fusiantables x Veuve Cicquot visit fusiontables.com.