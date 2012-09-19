The A-List: Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner is Just About the Coolest Plane Ever

Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner is the most anticipated airplane to hit the skies in quite a long time. What makes this plane so special? The plane offers bigger windows, supports a higher level of cabin pressure, higher humidity, smoother rides and even mood lighting. Interiors are more spacious, dare we say architectural. The plane is 60 percent less noisy than other planes of its size, and it comes with more overhead space for bags (hey, that Goyard trunk might not have been a frivolous purchase after all). Instead of plastic shades over windows, passengers adjust the brightness with a button. The plane is even equipped with gas filters designed to remove odors.

Airlines that have the Dreamliner include All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Air India, but LAN Airlines, which recieved three of the planes already and is expecting 32 more over the next 10 years is the first company based in the Americas to put the Dreamliner to use. The company plans to use the plane for international routes between Santiago, Lima and Buenos Aires and Madrid, Frankfurt and Los Angeles. The first commercial flight will be between Los Angeles and Lima. LAN’s version of the plan has 30 premium business class seats and 217 seats in coach.

Heck, we are ready to book the flight just to see the interiors. And considering that business class boasts cocktail tables and Louis Roederer champagne, it kind of sounds better than most parties we attend.

