The A-List: Beatrice Inn

Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter has had a second career in recent years reimagining historic New York City restaurants. Carter opened Waverly Inn in 2006 accepting reservations initially only via his Vanity Fair assistant. Next came Monkey Bar in Midtown in 2008. Now Carter is striking again with the Beatrice Inn in the West Village. The space was once an Italian-American spot dating from 1840, but was turned into the trendiest of trendy clubs by Paul Sevigny and Matt Abramcyk in 2007, quickly becoming the go-to after hours spot for the likes of the Olsen twins and Kirsten Dunst. Neighborhood residents hated the club and it shuttered in 2009.

Carter, and his partners Emil Varda and Brett Rasinski, have now resurrected Beatrice and turned it into what Carter refers to as a “classic chophouse.” The chef, Brian Nasworthy, hails from Per Se where he was a sous-chef for five years. Menu items include a wedge salad, shrimp cocktail, a burger and steak—with not much exceeding $30. There will also be a daily pasta special in an ode to the restaurant’s Italian roots. The restaurant’s decor has a clubby, casual vibe—expect studded green banquettes, antique mirrors and mahogany accents.

The restaurant has just started accepting reservations, and Carter has attested he wants the space to have a democratic admissions policy. Though we all know, where Carter goes, celebrities follow.

Beatrice Inn, 285 W. 12th Street, 646-896-1804.