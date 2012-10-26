The A-List: Bathe Like a King in a 24k Bathtub

Thanks to Italy-based Devon & Devon you can now bathe in a bath made of 24k gold (talk about fantasy for the sake of fantasy). Enter the President and the Mida bathtub. The bathtub revises the ancient Florentine tradition of gold leaf application—the 24k gold leaf that decorates this tub has been hand applied and it features light gold Coventry model taps and brushed gold Flora feet.

The big question that we have is, where are we going to find a matching 24k rubber duck to match?

For more information on the Devon & Devon President and the Mida bathtub visit devon-devon.com.