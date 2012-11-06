The A-List: Balmain and Aurélie Bidermann Handbag Collab

Every now and again along comes a handbag worthy of “it” status. Balmain x Aurélie Bidermann’s “Pierre” handbag is one of those bags. Balmain (the label that popularized $10,000 ripped jeans) and jeweler Aurélie Bidermann, known for her bohemian rock and roll jewelry, have collaborated on a carryall made of calfskin suede with an ivory sanglier tooth attached to the zipper. Its available in grey, beige, and a cherry exclusively at Barneys New York, Harrods, and Balmain Paris. Of course, like the “it” bags that have come before it, expect to spend big for privilege of carrying it on your arm—the bag runs $4,350.

For more information visit Balmain.com.