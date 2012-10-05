The A-List: The Anti-iPhone, Vertu’s Constellation Blue Collection

Luxury phone maker Vertu has announced two new smartphones created in conjunction with Italia Independent to add to its roster, the Vertu Constellation Blue and the Vertu Constellation Quest Blue. Both come with displays made from sapphire crystals and handsets are built using materials including polished blue PVD stainless steel, a blue carbon fibre composite back plate, two-tone rubberised blue leather, and blue sapphire crystal keys. The best part of these phones are the little extras. Both devices come with exclusive ringtones performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and the use Vertu’s Concierge service (need dinner reservations at Le Bernardin, just press a button).

The prices for these smartphones haven’t been announced yet but expect them to leave the iPhone in the dust. The Vertu Cobra for instance cost a whopping $310,000 (though to be fair it was decked out in precious stones).

For more information on the Constellation Blue Collection visit vertu.com.