What’s better than getting pampered and giving to charity simultaneously? In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month Acqualina Spa by ESPA at Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach in Miami is offering the ‘Pink Power’ treatment. For every treatment purchased Acqualina is donating $10 to the Susan G. Komen foundation during the month of October. The treatment includes a 50-minutes ESPA Swedish Massage and an ESPA Pink Hair and Scalp Mud Massage. You’ll also be served pink floral iced tea and rose-infused cookies continuing with pink the theme. After the treatment enjoy the spa’s Finnish saunas, ice fountains and its jet pool with a Roman waterfall. Giving back never felt so good.
Acqualina Spa by ESPA at Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach Pink Power Treatment, $150, acqualina.com.
The A-List: Acqualina Spa by ESPA Pink Power Treatment
