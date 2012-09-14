StyleCaster
The A-List: Acqualina Spa by ESPA Pink Power Treatment

Leah Bourne
new private spa suite acqualina spa by espa at acqualina resort spa The A List: Acqualina Spa by ESPA Pink Power TreatmentWhat’s better than getting pampered and giving to charity simultaneously? In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month Acqualina Spa by ESPA at Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach in Miami is offering the ‘Pink Power’ treatment. For every treatment purchased Acqualina is donating $10 to the Susan G. Komen foundation during the month of October. The treatment includes a 50-minutes ESPA Swedish Massage and an ESPA Pink Hair and Scalp Mud Massage. You’ll also be served pink floral iced tea and rose-infused cookies continuing with pink the theme. After the treatment enjoy the spa’s Finnish saunas, ice fountains and its jet pool with a Roman waterfall. Giving back never felt so good.
 Acqualina Spa by ESPA at Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach Pink Power Treatment, $150, acqualina.com

