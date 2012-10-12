The A-List: 80 Years of Chanel Jewelry in One Book

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again no matter how trite, diamonds really are a girls best friend. Which is why we are particularly excited about Chanel recently released book “Jewelry by Chanel” in celebration of the brand’s 80th anniversary of designing jewelry.

Published by Thames and Hudson and penned by Patrick Mauriès, the book includes photos of eight decades of jewelry creations beginning in 1932. There are also historical documents that are being revealed for the first time within the tome.

Besides with the book, this 80th anniversary is being celebrated with a tribute jewelry collection simply titled 1932. The collection includes 80 pieces with diamonds, rock crystals, sapphires and pearls. In other words, the best of the best. The jewelry is set to go on a world tour from New York City to Beijing and then to Paris.

“Jewelry by Chanel”, $100, amazon.com.