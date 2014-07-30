Allison Williams to Play Peter Pan in NBC’s ‘Peter Pan Live!’

Remember last year when NBC aired a live version of “The Sound of Music” starring an oddly-cast Carrie Underwood? The network is admirably having another go at broadcasting live showings of classic musicals, this year with “Peter Pan.” And it’s just been announced that “Girls” star Allison Williams will play the title role, alongside Christopher Walken as Captain Hook.

If you think it’s another “huh?” casting choice, think again: Williams—whose dad happens to be NBC News anchor Brian Williams—is an excellent singer with serious theatrical chops, unlike Underwood, whose vocal skills are also excellent but lacked the Broadway panache needed to really nail Maria Von Trapp.

In fact, Williams is such a good singer that her 2010 YouTube performance of the jazz classic “Nature Boy” set to the music of the theme from “Mad Men” convinced “Girls” producer Judd Apatow to cast her as Marnie in the HBO show.

Check out the video of Williams singing below, and let us know if you think she’s a good fit for “Peter Pan.”