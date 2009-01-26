Name: Alison Lewis

Age: 25

Occupation: Designer, LEWISnyc.com

Location: West Village, NYC

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

I shop at vintage stores and thrift stores in Kansas City (my hometown). I go to the flea markets most weekends in NYC. I like Flute in Williamsburg and Amacord for the occasional splurge. I always buy a yearly pair of boots at Edith Machinist. I go to a huge rummage sale in New Jersey twice a year and find hidden treasures.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Electric.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Mayle Astrid Dress (from resort).

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Luella, Jane Mayle, Rodarte, Stella McCartney,and Karen Walker.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Marianne Faithful (circa the 1960’s)

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Fashion Blogs, whitepegnyc.com, theworldsbestever.com, iheartdaily.com

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

London, 1960’s, Carnaby Street, in Hot Pants by Mary Quant



8. If you could get fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Vivian Westwood and Betsey Johnson.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

There are so many! Daisy Buchanan, Jodie Foster in Taxi Driver and Bridget Fonda in Shag (just to name a few).

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Lace-up Worishofers sandals – the best summer sandal

shift dresses – the easiest thing to wear year round, I have a soft spot for vintage long hippie dresses as well.

Vintage hats of all kinds – One of the few things I allow myself to collect.

Mayle on ebay – My friend Marti got me addicted.

Stealing my boyfriend’s old t-shirts – they are the comfiest.



11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

Quality over quantity.

12. Who is your style soul mate?

Probably my mother, she used to make her own clothes and had the most amazing pair of red, white, and blue overalls in the 60’s. I have my eye on her Chanel bag as well.

13. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My boyfriend, Marlow & Sons, and a martini.

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

A hot pink Betsey Johnson mini dress with flowers in my hair.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

Oasis – the masterplan

16. What inspires you?

Inspiration is not hard to come by in New York. My current favorites are photographers William Eggleston and Bruce Davidson, vintage circus photos/texts, Lula editorials, sitting in front of the fire, and all my creative, talented friends who amaze me every day.