Name: Alisa Gourari

Agency: Ford Models

Hometown: Tel Aviv, Israel

New York City Neighborhood: SoHo

Most Incredible Model Moment: Traveling around the world and arriving in New York City for the first time was incredble! I also love meeting new people!

Favorite Stores: Zara, H&M, Topshop, Aldo, and American Apparel

Favorite Photographer You’ve Worked With: Chris Heads

What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? Alberta Ferretti white high heel shoes