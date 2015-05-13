Meet Alicia Vikander: 4 Things to Know About the Actress and Rising Fashion Star

We’re always on the hunt for new “It” girls to stalk admire, and the latest one on our radar is Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, who also happens to be the face of Louis Vuitton.

You might not know the the 27-year-old by name, but she’s posed to break into American cinema in a big way—she starred in 2015’s blockbuster “Ex Machina” and is set to appear in “Tulip Fever” alongside fellow fashion girl Cara Delevingne, as well as around eight other films this year (a coup for Vuitton, who will surely dress her for every red carpet and press tour.)

Vikander’s Vuitton ads haven’t been released yet, but if past campaigns starring Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly and Charlotte Gainsbourg are any indication—they’ll be sophisticated, simple and stunning.

Before you check out her impeccable style in the gallery above, read on for 4 things to know about the Swedish beauty!

1. She’s a professional ballet dancer

Her seemingly innate grace can be explained by the face that she trained at the Royal Swedish Ballet School in Stockholm for nine years before focusing her attention on acting after getting sidelined by injuries.

2. She’s no slouch in the acting department

Despite being fairly young, Vikander was named as one of the 10 Actors to Watch: Breakthrough Performances of 2012 at the 20th Hamptons International Film Festival, and was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2013.

3. In 2015, she’ll star in eight films.

Alongside some very impressive stars like Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Bradley Cooper, Eddie Redmayne, Christophe Waltz, and Rachel Weisz. Her biggest role might be alongside Tom Hanks in the big-screen adaptation of Dave Eggers‘ satire of today’s digital age The Circle.

4. She’s dating Michael Fassbender

In late 2014, she began dating her “The Light Between Oceans” co-star Fassbender, who is 12 years her senior.

