Alicia Vikander Is Being Body-Shamed for Her ‘Small Boobs’

Alicia Vikander is starring in one of 2018’s most anticipated action movies, “Tomb Raider,” as one of film’s most iconic action heroes, Lara Croft. Yet, men on the internet still found a way to rain on her parade by scrutinizing her body. We regret to inform you that the 29-year-old actress is being body-shamed for—wait for it—her small boobs. (Cue the eye rolls, please.)

The backlash began when TJ Kirk, a YouTube video gamer who goes by the handle The Amazing Atheist, tweeted a poster of “Tomb Raider” with a caption criticizing Vikander’s breasts, which he believed was “too small” in comparison to the avatar in the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” video games and the actress who originally played her, Angelina Jolie.

“Do I have to be the asshole who says her tits are too small for me to see her as Lara Croft?” Kirk wrote. “Do I have to be that guy? Do I have to be the one who fucking says it? I guess I do. Sorry.”

Because humanity is the worst, Kirk wasn’t the only one who had an opinion about Vikander’s breasts. Many other critics (mostly men) also voiced their disapproval of the Oscar winner’s boobs size.

Fortunately, the internet did its thing and put these men in their place. After Kirk’s tweet, many users slammed him for his “trash opinion. Several accused Kirk and other men of policing women’s bodies and ignoring Vikander’s performance and dedication to the character, while others brought up the very valid point that the original Lara Croft video game character had triangle boobs, so no human would be accurate.

Just when we thought that Kirk’s opinion couldn’t get worse, he tried to explain his criticism. After making a very poor case for why Vikander’s casting was inaccurate, Kirk went on about how the “Tomb Raider” franchise has been steadily shrinking Lara Croft’s boobs. Then, he photoshopped Vikander’s boobs to be bigger, hoping that that would please his critics. (It didn’t.)

Lara Croft wields a bow and arrows, swings from great heights, saves hundreds of people (not to mention, history), and yet people are focused on her boobs. Whatever your opinion is about the movie, leave Vikander’s boobs out of it. It’s 2018 and the body-shaming needs to stop. If you’re going to criticize something, criticize the movie—but not Vikander’s body.