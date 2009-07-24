Alicia Silverstone’s EcoTools Beauty Accessories

Green devotee Alicia Silverstone has partnered with EcoTools , the natural bath, body, nail, and men’s beauty brand for her own line of make-up bags and brushes.

She combined recycled PET, or plastic made from discarded plastic bottles, and hemp for the bags. Sizes range from small bags designed to carry daily make-up essentials to travel bags for toiletries. An artist used the soy-based ink to create the prints from Silverstone’s favorite flowers– lavender, roses, cosmos (they kind of look like daisies), and chrysanthemums. The brush set uses bamboo and recycled aluminum for the handles and the bristles are made from synthetic (as opposed to animal hair) and taklon.

Silverstone told WWD, “Unless you need it, it’s just stuff. I only wanted to do something that hadn’t been done before. This is a conscious product line that is good for the planet.”

Take a small step towards converting to environmentally conscious buying habits, and grab a pretty and affordable new make up bag. The line was launched last Friday, but won’t be on sale until December at Target and Walgreens.