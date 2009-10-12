Alicia Silverstone: PETA Supporter Publishes New Book, Speaks About Her Vegan Diet

Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone (who has done a PETA commercial before) is speaking out on the wonders of healthy eating and living. She started by deeming herself the “sheriff” of her neighborhood in LA (by reminding neighbors to turn off lights and sprinklers), and now she is taking her cause to a bigger platform: publishing a new book, The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight and Saving the Planet. The book is autobiographical, with an emphasis on nutrition and environmentalism, and delivered with Silverstone’s trademark easygoing spirit.

Silverstone says she “flirted” with the lifestyle choice for over a decade, and has established her body weight as nearly 20 pounds lighter since she committed to veganism. The now 33-year-old says that “when I look at pictures now, I see that I looked tired and puffy and stressed.”

She stresses that The Kind Diet doesn’t end with what you consume, but also your effect on the world around you, believing that “reduce, reuse, recycle” should be more than just a suggestion, but a way of life. The bohemian star only wears faux-fur and faux-leather, and eco-friendly cottons, denims, and silks. Guess she could be a farmer in those clothes, after all.

The Kind Diet is released October 13.