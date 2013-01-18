Alicia Keys to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Super Bowl XLVII is officially bringing out the biggest names in the R&B industry. After news that her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams would be joining headliner Beyoncé during the halftime show, it’s just been confirmed by CBS that Alicia Keys will be kicking off the big night with the National Anthem.

Last year’s National Anthem was performed by Kelly Clarkson, who followed up Christina Aguilera‘s infamous 2011 lyric-botching performance. Between the musical guests and the inevitably entertaining commercials, we’re finding ourselves unexpectedly excited about the Super Bowl—we don’t even really need to know who’s playing!

The Super Bowl is set to air February 3 at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

Are you excited for Keys’ performance, or do you wish they’d chosen someone else?